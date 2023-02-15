South Carolina Sikh community reacts to Nikki Haley running for president in 2024

For some people in the local Sikh community, Haley's presidential campaign is indicative of representation on a national stage.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Amid the announcement of Nikki Haley's run for presidency in 2024, the local Sikh community is reacting. If she wins, Nikki Haley will be the first Indian-American president.

While she was born in Bamberg, her parents were both born in India and immigrated to the United States. She grew up in a Sikh family. For some people in the local Sikh community, her presidential campaign is indicative of representation on a national stage.

“It’s an honor for the entire Sikh community, not only in South Carolina but in the entire world," said Sikh board member Avtar Singh. It was through his faith he says he got connected to Haley and her family.

“At that time, her father was the president of the Temple and now I am serving as board member of that same Temple," said Singh.

He says today, she still embodies many of the fundamentals of the Sikh religion including love, peace, and justice. Based in the Punjab region of India, Sikhism preaches that all people are equal.

“Being a daughter of a turban man, it will tell hundreds and thousands of people even today from different TV channels that the people must not be judged by the press or by the faith, they must be judged by the karma, what you do for the country, what you do for the society," he said.

He says Haley's platform could blaze a trail for others.

"It’s kind of inspiring especially for the girls. If you want, you can reach to that position also," said Singh.

Above all else, he's hoping Haley will use her platform with ties to the Sikh community to encourage unity.