A Newberry staple is preparing to close its doors after 26 years

The business came to Newberry 26 years ago and is known for its role in the revitalization of downtown Newberry.

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Steven W's Downtown Bistro is preparing to welcome customers one last time after 26 years as a staple in Newberry community.

During the more than decades Steven W's has been open, they've served thousands of customers, including The Beach Boys, Rita Coolidge, and former Governor Mark Sanford.

"I came here in 1994," owner Steve Foulis. "They explained they were renovating an old 1882 circa opera house and they needed a restaurant to come in and join in their program, so I jumped the gun a little bit and got here a year and a half early, just because I wanted to be ready for that first group that came through the opera house." Indeed, Steven W's played a key role in revitalizing downtown Newberry.

Foulis said they flourished for many years but also faced challenges during the 2007-2008 recession and the COVID pandemic. Still, for the most part, he said it's been fun, and now it's time to say goodbye

While Foulis said he's been fortunate, he's ready to retire, much to the disappointment to those who know and love the restaurant.

"I was very disappointed," said resident, Barbara Chapman. "We will not have suitable restaurants to go dine and wine and bring people again to Newberry County. We need it. It's devastating."

"It's going to be tough for me, too," Foulis said. "There will be tears before this is all over."

So what does Foulis plan to do in his new found time off?

"Nothing specific," Foulis said. "I'm looking more for a day off than anything, and I think that will be the more special part, but I'm gonna see what pans out, what the world has for me next and I'm just gonna have to find that out."