Man killed in Sumter county hit and run identified

The 59-year-old was riding his bicycle when he was struck and killed. He was found by a passerby.

DALZELL, S.C. — One man is dead after a hit and run in Dalzell early Tuesday morning.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper David Jones the accident happened on Charles Jackson Street in Dalzell a little before 11 am on Tuesday.

A Ford F-150 Raptor truck was traveling northbound on Charles Jackson Street when according to troopers it struck a man on a bike and kept going.

The Sumter County Coroner’s Office said the victim was located by a passerby, he's been identified as Patrick Drake, 59, of Dalzell, he was pronounced dead on scene.

Both the coroners office and highway patrol believe that Drake was riding his bicycle on Charles Jackson Street when it appears he was struck by a vehicle, ejecting him from the bicycle.

SCHP has identified the vehicle as a Ford F-150 Raptor truck. It should have damage to the front drivers side and headlight. Troopers went on to say that the truck kept traveling northbound toward Hwy 521.

An autopsy will be performed Friday morning at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol M.A.I.T. team and The Sumter County Coroner’s Office is investigating.