New Sumter greenway to connect Dillon Park to Swan Lake Iris Gardens

The 3.4 mile walking trail is expected to be completed in a year.

SUMTER, S.C. — Construction for a new greenway is now underway in the City of Sumter.

The 3.4 mile walking trail called the 'Shot Pouch Greenway' will connect Dillon Park and Swan Lake Iris Gardens.

"This project will take this existing portion of the greenway and repave it," Project Manager Jason Stoddard said. "This currently runs from Guignard to Broad and goes by the YMCA on Miller Road, but we’re going to extend that greenway to the south to Swan Lake and to the north to Dillon Park.”

According to city leaders, the greenway is one of 28 projects approved by Sumter voters as part of the Penny for Progress.

“We’re going to connect two of our best outdoor recreation and park areas and have a 3.4 mile trail where people can get out and be outside, exercise and be connected to nature," Stoddard said. "I think it’s great for people’s mental well-being, physical well-being, and many other things."