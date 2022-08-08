x
Sumter

One dead in single car accident in Sumter

The truck overturned on Pinewood road about four miles outside of the town of Pinewood.
SUMTER, S.C. — One person is dead following a crash on Pinewood road Monday afternoon. 

According to Highway Patrolman Brandon Bolt, the accident happened around 2:30pm Monday afternoon in the westbound lane of Pinewood Road about four miles east of the town.  

 A 2003 Ford pickup truck was traveling too fast for conditions according to troopers and ran off the road striking a pole, flipping over and landing in the woods. 

The driver, whos name has not yet been released, was dead on the scene. 

The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. 

