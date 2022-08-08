One dead in single car accident in Sumter

The truck overturned on Pinewood road about four miles outside of the town of Pinewood.

SUMTER, S.C. — One person is dead following a crash on Pinewood road Monday afternoon.

According to Highway Patrolman Brandon Bolt, the accident happened around 2:30pm Monday afternoon in the westbound lane of Pinewood Road about four miles east of the town.

A 2003 Ford pickup truck was traveling too fast for conditions according to troopers and ran off the road striking a pole, flipping over and landing in the woods.

The driver, whos name has not yet been released, was dead on the scene.