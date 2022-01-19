'Prepared' and 'monitoring': Sumter County says it will be ready for expected winter storm

Ahead of the storm, the Sumter School District announced plans to switch to e-learning on Friday for all students. Meanwhile, first responders are planning ahead.

SUMTER, S.C. — Many of the areas that were not heavily impacted by last weekend's winter storm will likely feel the effects of this weekend's wintery mix, including Sumter County.

Ahead of the storm, the Sumter School District announced plans to switch to e-learning on Friday for all students.

Meanwhile, area first responders are planning ahead for what could come.

“Setting up, maybe having to call in additional personnel, making sure that if we need to gather other equipment such as extra generators, make sure we’ve got more chainsaws," Sumter Fire Division Chief Joey Duggan said.

Outside, it was standard operations on Wednesday at the Sumter Fire Department headquarters as they checked and moved equipment from one fire truck to another.

“Truthfully, we’re prepared every day for any emergency," Duggan said. "Part of their duties in the morning is to make sure that the equipment, our apparatus and everything, is checked and prepared and ready to go... but when we know that we've got a storm or some type of disaster that is approaching, then we will spend a little bit more time in preparation to make sure that other things are in place."

It's round two for the department after getting ready for last week's winter storm.

“It was kind of like the scrimmage, getting prepared for the game here," Duggan said. "So, I think this one's probably going to be a little bit stronger and a little bit heavier.”

Local law enforcement said they're also at the ready, monitoring the storm with plans to increase patrols over the weekend.

"The message most importantly is going to be, if you don’t need to be out in this weather stay home," Duggan said. "You know, we’re ready to go out and serve the community and do everything we can to keep them safe.”