Sumter racing community remembers driver as hero after Saturday death following race

A fierce competitor, friends of Jody Truett say he wouldn’t give you an inch on the track, but off it, he would give you anything he could.

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter’s community continues to mourn the loss of Speedway driver Jody Truett after he died following a race Saturday night.

In a Facebook post, the Sumter Speedway said he was always the hardest person to pass and wouldn’t give you an inch on the track, but off it, he would give you anything he could.

“To say that we lost a great racer is one thing,” the statement read, “but Mr. Jody was not just a great racer, he was also the world’s best husband, dad, friend, and granddad.”

Clay Sims, a long-time friend, said they spent much of their time together racing.

“You have your heroes. Well, he’s always been one of the heroes around here,” Sims said. “Very excellent driver. He could do things with a car a lot of people can’t, but the attitude he always had was positive whether we win or lose.”

According to Sims, Truett grew up in Sumter, raising a family and starting an auto business.

“Jody was really caring guy. If you ever needed any help or just to talk, he was there,” Sims said. “He’d definitely tell you the stuff you didn’t want to hear, but you needed to hear…. He kind of became a father figure and that’s strong to say, but he was that kind of guy.”

While racing was his passion, Sims said he had taken a break for some years after having health issues but was feeling better and was excited for the chance to return.

However, on Saturday, tragedy struck.

Deputies say he had a medical emergency, wrecked and was taken to the hospital.

The racing community is like a family Sims said, that has now lost one of its own.

“It’s like a really bad dream; he meant a lot to me,” Sims said. “Feeling how I feel I can only imagine how his children feel. My heart hurts for them. I’m praying for them.”