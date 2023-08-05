Sumter shooting on Boulevard Road leaves man in critical condition; search underway for vehicle

Police say a vehicle was seen in the A & P Coastal convenience store area around the time of the shooting.

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police are looking for a vehicle seen in the area of a shooting that left a man in critical condition on Saturday morning.

Police said the shooting happened on Boulevard Road. Details regarding the shooting are limited, but police said the 25-year-old victim was taken by helicopter to an area hospital for treatment.

Police are looking for a dark vehicle, possibly a Volkswagen, that was seen in the convenience store A&P Coastal area around 11 a.m., which is roughly the time of the shooting. The store is located at 501 Boulevard Road.

Sumter Police urge anyone with information regarding the shooting to call the department at 803-436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tipsters can also visit the Crime Stoppers website, CrimeSC.com.