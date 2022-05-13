x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sumter

Sumter County deputies search for teen who never arrived to school

Anyone with information on the location of 15-year-old Zynia Givens is urged to call 911, the sheriff's office or Crime Stoppers.
Credit: Sumter County Sheriff's Office
Zynia Givens

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing teen who never arrived at school on Friday.

The Sheriff's Office said that 15-year-old Zynia Givens was last seen around 7 a.m. at her home on Sally Street and was heading to school at the time.

At the time she was wearing ripped blue jeans, a black shirt with some red on it, and black wedge-style Converse shoes. Givens is about 5 feet 3 inches tall and 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

"As a reminder, it is a crime to aid a delinquent juvenile and a person could be charged," the sheriff's office said.

Anyone who knows where Givens may be is urged to call 911, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at 803-436-2000, or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Sumter residents say the Manning Avenue bridge needs to be fixed sooner, rather than later