Sumter County deputies search for teen who never arrived to school

Anyone with information on the location of 15-year-old Zynia Givens is urged to call 911, the sheriff's office or Crime Stoppers.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing teen who never arrived at school on Friday.

The Sheriff's Office said that 15-year-old Zynia Givens was last seen around 7 a.m. at her home on Sally Street and was heading to school at the time.

At the time she was wearing ripped blue jeans, a black shirt with some red on it, and black wedge-style Converse shoes. Givens is about 5 feet 3 inches tall and 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

"As a reminder, it is a crime to aid a delinquent juvenile and a person could be charged," the sheriff's office said.