Lot of love for llamas: Sumter resident expecting increase in need for llama, alpaca rescues as inflation rises

Margie Johnson is the South Carolina Coordinator for Southeast Llama Rescue. With the rising cost of feed and hay, she's prepared for an increased need for rehoming.

SUMTER, S.C. — Margie Johnson and her llama, River, are staples in the Sumter community.

"[People] will come running up and they're like, 'Oh, it's River!" Johnson laughed.

She is the South Carolina Coordinator for Southeast Llama Rescue. 17years ago, she met her first llama.

"Then I found out these guys are so wonderful, and then I got into rescue and…here we are," Johnson explained. "A lot of them are going through auctions right now, unfortunately, and they're going really cheap."

She works with her husband to make sure llamas and alpacas in the region have homes. Now, she tells me there might be a bigger need as inflation rises.

"We're worried this year because of all the prices…you know the hay is costing more this year. And we know, you know, prices are going up and we think some people may not be able to take care of their animals as well. ," Johnson said. "We've seen personally our hay has gone up more than what we would have liked to see."

But Johnson is prepared for this uptick. She says she has a waiting list of people willing to house the pets if she gets overwhelmed. For now, she says she can take on 12 total llamas and alpacas.

"When we bring them in, it isn't just, you know, throw them in the pasture and that's it," Johnson detailed. "We have to get the vet out, we have to shear, we have to do their nails we have to do their teeth, shots, all sorts of stuff and the rescue takes that all on."

A lot of work, but also a lot of fun both for Johnson and Sumter residents. She takes River and the other animals out to farmers markets and private parties when she gets the chance.

"When we go usually you think, 'Oh, well, they’re gonna walk around the Farmers Market," Johnson explained. "But no...the minute we pull River out of the trailer, we have a line."