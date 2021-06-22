x
17-year-old girl killed in Sumter car crash

The teen was a passenger in a car that was driving down North Wise Drive Monday night.
SUMTER, S.C. — A 17-year-old Sumter teen has died in a crash that took place Monday night.

Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker identified the victim as 17-year-old Khalia Woods.

According to the coroner, Woods was a passenger in a car that was driving down North Wise Drive around 10:20 p.m. When the vehicle reached the intersection of West Brewington Road, the driver lost control. 

Woods was ejected from the car. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Sumter County Coroner's Office are investigating.  

