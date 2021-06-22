17-year-old girl killed in Sumter car crash

The teen was a passenger in a car that was driving down North Wise Drive Monday night.

SUMTER, S.C. — A 17-year-old Sumter teen has died in a crash that took place Monday night.

Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker identified the victim as 17-year-old Khalia Woods.

According to the coroner, Woods was a passenger in a car that was driving down North Wise Drive around 10:20 p.m. When the vehicle reached the intersection of West Brewington Road, the driver lost control.

Woods was ejected from the car. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.