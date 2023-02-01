News19 Teacher of the Week: Eden Muller

Eden Muller is the librarian at Airport High School in Lexington District 2.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — When Eden Muller graduated from Airport High School almost 20 years ago, she never imagined she would be back in the school's library working to make sure students always felt welcomed in that space.

Reflecting on her time as a student she said, "I'll be honest with you Darci, I don't think I ever came to the library when I was a student here." That experience, has led her to make the library an environment where all students feel like they can come in. It's not just about the books for Muller. She says developing relationships with her students helps them understand that she is always there to listen; she's never too booked or too busy for any student.

One nomination letter describes her this way: "Mrs. Muller is involved with outreach through partnering with the public library, presenting on the impact of public library and school relations, and collaborating with educators state-wide to promote quality library instruction. She advocates for all students to delve in the art of literacy by co-teaching, co-planning, and facilitating various research based professional development that lends itself to quality instruction that encompasses skills for 21st century learners."

Muller says it's important for her to make sure every student can come to the library, find a book they can relate to and find their story within the pages. She reminds the skeptical student that it isn't that they don't like to read, "it's just that they haven't found the thing they like to read yet."

As a librarian and English teacher she's able to pull from research that helps her design a holistic learning environment that might appear to be non-traditional to some. Take for instance the exercise bike in the library's corner. It's a place where students who have a little extra energy can use it constructively and still get their reading done.