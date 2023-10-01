Brookland-Cayce High School student dies in I-26 crash in West Columbia, officials confirm

Lexington School District Two confirmed the teen was a student at Brookland-Cayce High School. An injured passenger is also a student there.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Lexington County Coroner's Office has released the name of a teenager who died in an early morning crash on I-26 Sunday.

According to a statement from Coroner Margaret Fisher, the crash happened around midnight on westbound I-26 near mile marker 110, which police said is near the exit to U.S. Hwy. 1.

Fisher said 17-year-old Rysaun D'Marian Foster, of West Columbia, was heading west when his vehicle left the right side of the road and hit a tree. The coroner said Foster was taken to an area hospital and died from his injuries. Another person in the vehicle was taken to an area hospital and injured. That occupant's name and condition have not been released.

Lexington School District Two issued a statement late Sunday evening confirming Foster was a student in the district and his passenger is, also.

“We are heartbroken to have learned the news that two of our Brookland-Cayce High School students were involved in a car accident early this morning, with one passing away and the other injured," the district said in a statement adding that additional counselors, social workers and psychologists will be on hand Monday.

“We will continue to hold the families and loved ones of these two students in our thoughts during this incredibly difficult time,” the district added.