New housing developments could increase size of small Lexington County town

Mayor Frank Shumpert said these new subdivisions should break ground sometime next year.

PELION, S.C. — New housing developments are on the way to the small Lexington County town of Pelion, and according to town leaders, these new homes could double the town's population.

"Quite honestly, we're looking forward to getting some new neighbors," Pelion Mayor Frank Shumpert said.

The town is preparing for growth, with the upcoming Fort Ridge subdivision expected to bring 145 new homes to the current 200-home, 650-person community along Forts Pond Road.

A different developer plans about 40 ranch-style homes on large rural lots across 70 acres near Old Charleston Road and Highway 302.

The mayor said he has worked with builders to ensure the plans match Pelion's small community feel.

"When you're as small as we are, you either grow or you die," Shumpert said. "With growth, you need services, you need businesses, you need restaurants, you need different things for people and we'll look forward to that."

Shumpert said Highway 302 is on the docket for widening to four lanes in town. Businesses and residents have mixed feelings about the new homes. Anna Russell owns Left Base, near one of the future developments.

"The hope, for me, is that this will have opportunity for new businesses and not just be plats of houses everywhere," Russell said.

Russell said most people are excited to see more businesses to support the town but hopes the homes won't bring down property values over time. Neither development has started building yet, as they're awaiting final approval.