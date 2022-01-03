West Columbia deciding how to spend $9M in federal funds

Council members have until the end of December 2026 to spend the funds.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia is deciding what to do with their $9M of American Rescue Plan Act funding they got at the end of last year.

City staff will start giving presentations to council in March and April to finalize how that money will be spent before December 2026.

"Our city council has previously adopted revitalization and redevelopment plans for the city," said West Columbia city administrator Brian Carter. "Annually, city council holds a visioning and goal-setting session where they identify projects and priorities for the city so that when funds like this become available to West Columbia, we're not caught by surprise."

These revitalization plans include, "Infrastructure, water and sewer upgrades, projects that help with economic development and facilitate creating the environment for a business to be appreciated in and grow and thrive," Carter said, meaning this isn't solely, but a part of what they're considering to allocate the money toward.