Missing West Columbia teen last seen on March 30

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing West Columbia teen who was last seen on March 30, 2021.
Police say 16-year-old Nazareth Nicole Sanchez-Peralta was last seen on March 30, 2021, at her place of employment on Airport Boulevard in West Columbia and has since been reported as a runaway.
Peralta has brown hair, brown eyes, stands 5'2" tall and weighs approximately 92 pounds, according to police.
Officials say Peralta has been in contact with friends throughout the time that she has been reported as a runaway, but her whereabouts have remained unknown and she is refusing to come home.
Peralta has been known to frequent the Cayce and West Columbia areas.
If you see Peralta or have any information as to her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the West Columbia Police Department at (803) 794-0721 or contact Crime Stoppers of the Midlands at www.CrimeSC.com or submit a tip through the P3 Tips app.