Missing West Columbia teen last seen on March 30

16-year-old Nazareth Nicole Sanchez-Peralta was last seen on March 30 at her place of employment on Airport Boulevard in West Columbia.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing West Columbia teen who was last seen on March 30, 2021.

Police say 16-year-old Nazareth Nicole Sanchez-Peralta was last seen on March 30, 2021, at her place of employment on Airport Boulevard in West Columbia and has since been reported as a runaway.

Peralta has brown hair, brown eyes, stands 5'2" tall and weighs approximately 92 pounds, according to police.

Officials say Peralta has been in contact with friends throughout the time that she has been reported as a runaway, but her whereabouts have remained unknown and she is refusing to come home.

Peralta has been known to frequent the Cayce and West Columbia areas.