Woman shot at Columbia nail salon, suspect wanted

The woman is still in the hospital from her injuries.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies are searching for a suspect who shot a woman at a Columbia nail salon.

Deputies says were called Rose Nail located at 1215 St. Andrews Road for a call of a shooting around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

When they arrived, they found a woman lying on the floor who had been shot in the upper body. The woman was taken to the hospital where she's still receiving treatment for her injuries.

This investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available. Officers have not yet said what they believe led up to the shooting and have not named a suspect.