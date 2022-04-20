An unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $50,000 expires tomorrow

The ticket was purchased from the Lugoff BP at 742 Hwy 1 South in October.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Education Lottery announced that the days to claim a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 are winding down.

The company is asking the lucky winner who bought a Powerball ticket from the Lugoff BP gas station at Highway 1 South on October 23, 2021 to check their tickets.

The ticket drawn matched four white-ball numbers and the red Powerball number. It has a claim deadline of no later than Thursday, April 21, before 4 p.m at the Columbia Claims Center.

Powerball® – Saturday, October 23, 2021

10 - 30 - 51 - 57 - 63 Powerball®: 20