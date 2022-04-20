An unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $50,000 expires tomorrow

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Education Lottery announced that the days to claim a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 are winding down.
The company is asking the lucky winner who bought a Powerball ticket from the Lugoff BP gas station at Highway 1 South on October 23, 2021 to check their tickets.
The ticket drawn matched four white-ball numbers and the red Powerball number. It has a claim deadline of no later than Thursday, April 21, before 4 p.m at the Columbia Claims Center.
Powerball® – Saturday, October 23, 2021
10 - 30 - 51 - 57 - 63 Powerball®: 20
The company says that if the prize is not claimed, the $50,000 winnings will be deposited in the Education Lottery Account to support educational programs in South Carolina.