"I never expected to win that much" Midlands man wins $300k with lottery scratch off

The red ticket caught the winner's eye at the Circle Quick Stop on the Columbia Highway in Leesville.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Picking the right ticket is now the reason a Midlands man is $300,000 richer.

One of the South Carolina Education Lottery's newest winners was in the Circle Quick Stop on the Columbia Highway in Leesville when The Money Game scratch-off ticket caught his eye.

“I never expected to win that much,” he told South Carolina Education Lottery officials after cashing in the prize. “I was just hoping to win a little and help education.”

The winner also told the company that he supports the Lottery because his children earned lottery-funded college scholarships. He now plans to help his kids with the winnings and save for the future.

“It’s amazing,” he said of the win.

He beat the odds of 1 in 900,000, now five top prizes of $300,000 remain in the scratch-off game.