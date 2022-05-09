Woman changes her mind and wins $200,000 one day before her birthday

She purchased her lucky ticket at Cuz's Corner on S. Congress St. in Winnsboro

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A birthday gift came a day early for a Midlands woman after she won big with a $200,000 Windfall scratch-off ticket.

The winner confessed to South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she almost didn't buy the ticket but then changed her mind.

Turned out to be a great idea.

“It was a pretty good birthday gift,” she told lottery officials.

According to the lottery, it was the day before her birthday, and she couldn’t decide if she really wanted to spend $5 on a lottery ticket at Cuz’s Corner on S. Congress St. in Winnsboro.

After thinking it over, she purchased the ticket and can now say that she is thousands of dollars richer and debt-free.