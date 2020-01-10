Court rules key menu staple at Subway doesn't qualify as 'bread'

The Irish court ruling states that Subway's bread is too sugary to qualify for a special Irish sales tax exemption.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — In what could turn out to be another public relations issue internationally for the fast food sandwich chain Subway, a court has now ruled that bread the restaurant uses to make its sandwiches is too sugary to qualify as "bread" under an Irish law.

In the Irish Supreme Court ruling, which includes six types of bread listed on the Subway Ireland website used to make their famous six-inch and footlong sandwiches, they have been deemed too sugary to be called "bread" under Irish tax law.

The menu choices even include bread varieties with names that may sound healthy to many, like nine-grain multi-seed, Italian white bread, Italian herbs and cheese, nine-grain wheat, hearty Italian, and honey oat.

The ruling comes after a Subway franchise owner, Galway-based Bookfinders LTD, filed an appeal after a 2006 decision by an Irish court said that the restaurant owner must pay a value added tax for food items not considered a "staple" food in Ireland. Under the Second Schedule of the Value-Added Tax Act of 1972, businesses in Ireland can qualify for an exception for certain "staple" foods sold in the country.

These food items include hot coffee and tea, which are sold as to-go items in addition to hot sandwiches on Subway's menu in Ireland. The sandwiches are made with bread, technically a "staple" food under the law, with conditions.

They key here is the sugar content of Subway's bread, or what is now under Irish tax law, the ingredient which holds the sandwich contents.

According to the nutrition facts posted by Subway, a 6-inch white bread roll has about 5 grams of sugar, which is about as much as some cookies.

The five-judge court in Ireland ruled Tuesday that because the Subway bread's sugar count is at 10 percent of the weight of the flour in the dough, that's too much to be considered "bread" under the tax law. The Value-Added Tax Act of 1972 says that sugar, fat and any "bread improver" (a blend of ingredients which assists in fermentation and dough kneading) cannot be at more than 2 percent of the weight of the flour in the dough.

The law is designed so that Irish "staple" foods like bread, will qualify for the tax exemption, but not be lumped in with pastries and other sweet baked goods sold as to-go convenience items in many places.

In 2014 Subway faced another bread controversy when a petition called for the massive global fast-food chain to remove the ingredient azodicarbonamide from its bread. The whitening agent is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is found in cereal flour. But, it is also commonly found in yoga mats, shoe soles and synthetic leathers as well.