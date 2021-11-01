Security increased around SC State House after FBI warns of armed protests

The FBI is warning of nationwide planned armed protests at all 50 state capitols leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Security around the South Carolina State House is being strengthened after the FBI on Monday warned of possible armed protests at state capitols in every state after last week's deadly siege at the U.S. Capitol.

The FBI is warning of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitols and in Washington in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. An internal FBI bulletin suggests the protests may start later this week and go through the inauguration.

News 19 reached out to see if any safety and security changes were underway in the wake of the capitol siege and the FBI warning.

In a statement, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety said:

"The SC Department of Public Safety is continuing to work with state and local law enforcement agencies and has increased security beginning last week. We are remaining in a state of heightened security and vigilance and monitoring developments in the state and around the nation."