Columbia experiences minor problems at some polling precincts

Some voters had to use paper ballots due to an error with some machines.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — There were some problems reported at the polls Tuesday as voters first went out to cast ballots for the Columbia runoff races, and News19 has spent the day checking into those reports.

There are two contests for voters to choose from: the mayoral runoff and the at-large council seat runoff.

News19 received calls and emails from concerned voters about their experiences, including at precincts on Devine Street in Columbia, Dreher High School, and Hand Middle School. Some claimed machines weren't working when polls opened or that they were told to come back later.

News19 spoke to poll workers at Hand Middle, Dreher High, and Sims Park, and they said there was an issue when polls open with the machines not scanning the ballots before people voted. Voters were given the option of using paper ballots that were then sealed.

The poll workers say the problems were resolved with 15 to 20 minutes and only affected a handful of people at each location. They said that those paper ballots would be counted.

At the fire station on Devine Street, there was a problem that ultimately was determined to be the printer. Once the problem was resolved, voting continued.

South Carolina State Election Commission Spokesman Chris Whitmire said the problem was made by a vendor that was creating the file that was supposed to create a ballot card would not activate a ballot on the machines at the precincts. Whitmire said the vendor has apologized for the error and promised to make sure this doesn't happen in the future.

Whitmire added that the problem should also have been caught by the Richland County Elections Office when they did their review on Monday, the day before the election. He said the fix is easy once poll workers catch it, which is what happened at most of the affected precincts. The workers just give a blank ballot card and the poll worker manually selects the correct ballot that the voter should use.

Whitmire said the problem should not affect voters in a meaningful way. The problems were at a small percentage of the over 70 precincts open on election day.

News19 spoke with some voters who encountered the problem, who said there were given paper ballots. One said when she was told she would use a paper ballot, she decided to come back later, and when she did, she said the problem was resolved.

Richland County Elections Director Alexandria Stephens said they had workers out to fix the problems as soon as they were detected.