Cunningham files preliminary paperwork for possible run for governor

After serving one term in Congress, the Lowcountry democrat lost the seat Republican Nancy Mace.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former U.S. Congressman Joe Cunningham could have his eyes on the South Carolina governor's seat.

Paperwork filed with the State Ethics Commission shows the democrat filed some initial paperwork with the agency. This is one of the first steps required for anyone running for office.

At this time, Cunningham has not officially made an announcement that he is running. News 19 contacted a spokesperson for Cunningham but did not get a response.