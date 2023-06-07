President Biden speaks at Flex LTD in South Carolina, highlighting new jobs

Around 250 people from businesses and non-profits were invited to the event.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A crowd of almost 250 people, from local businesses to non-profits, heard President Joe Biden speak at Flex LTD on Thursday, leaving many excited for the future of jobs in South Carolina while making others emotional.

"It was exciting because this was my first time being here, and to actually get to see the president, I was in the first row, and seeing him so close it was amazing," said Jasmine Reales with Care In Action.

It was a once-in-a-lifetime moment with Biden she and others like Houston Fitzpatrick, managing member of Fitzpatrick Properties, won't forget.

"I brought my 27-year-old daughter and we both got our picture taken with the president and she was in tears," Fitzpatrick said.

Many were excited to meet the president but said the reason he is in town is most important.

Biden spoke at Flex LTD to announce their new partnership with Enphase to bring 600 new jobs to South Carolina.

"Six hundred jobs is amazing," Reales said. "Can we get 600 more?"

The manager of Green Tech Renewable, Richland Lovegreen, said that, for South Carolina, this means a brighter future.

"These are well-paying jobs, well-paying jobs here in South Carolina," he said.

"The state of South Carolina will reap the benefits of Joe Bidens build back America plan," added Fitzpatrick