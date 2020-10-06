COLUMBIA, S.C. — A list of problems at the polls led to long lines and frustration for many Richland County voters trying to cast their ballots in Tuesday's primary election.

At multiple precincts, lines were so long voters waited for hours to casts ballots. Some walked away in frustration. At Spring Valley High School, the line to vote stretch out to the nearby baseball fields over an hour after polls closed.

The problems were first reported as soon as the precincts began. Some people went to their precinct and noticed the building was closed, even though online records showed that precinct would still be open. That forced some to drive miles away to another location.

Other people said ballots appeared to be incomplete, or they received the wrong ballot entirely. There was even one case of a poll worker writing names by hand on a provisional ballot. Some were told they couldn't vote curbside if they were disabled.

Complicating matters was the COVID-19 crisis, where people were still trying to maintain social distancing, although tight hallways in precincts made that hard.

Richland County Interim Elections Director Terry Graham explained why some off the problems happened. He said they had to close about half of their polling places. There was also a lack of polling workers, with some volunteers cancelling as late as this past weekend. leading to shortages.

He admitted training of the staff they did have was not as successful as they thought.

The governor's office sent some members of the South Carolina State Guard in to help serve as poll workers.