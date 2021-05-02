Rickenmann running for mayor of Columbia

The news comes the same day as Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin announced he will not seek a a fourth term in office.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — City council member Daniel Rickenmann says he is in the race to become Columbia's next mayor.

The news comes the same day as Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin announced he will not seek a a fourth term in office. His term ends on December 31.

"I am excited for the opportunity to create an environment where individuals and businesses can seize opportunities to succeed without barriers," Rickenmann told News 19 Thursday night.

The council member currently represents District 4 on Columbia City Council. His term expires on Dec. 31, 2021.

Rickenmann was first elected to Columbia City Council in 2004, when he defeated a 16-year incumbent to serve in one of the two at-large member positions on council. He was re-elected to that seat in 2008. Three years later, Rickenmann announced he would not run for re-election when his term expired in 2012.

A longtime community and business leader, Rickenmann was an owner and partner of several restaurants in the City of Columbia, including Birds on a Wire, MoMo's Bistro, Yo Burrito among others. Today, he works as a business consultant.