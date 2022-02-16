Article V of the U.S. Constitution says if 34 states apply for a convention, Congress must allow them to propose amendments to the Constitution.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Several states across the country have passed legislation to join the "convention of states" and South Carolina could be next.

The purpose of forming a "convention of states" is for states to be allowed to propose amendments to the U.S. Constitution. For that to happen, 34 states must apply. 17 states have signed up so far, and South Carolina's effort to join is moving in the State House.

The goal is to get enough states on board so they can propose amendments that would limit the federal government. “People are looking at Washington D.C. and they’re pretty clear that it's out of control,” said Mark Meckler, president of the Convention of States Action.

Meckler and members of the public packed into a Senate subcommittee meeting Wednesday to talk about South Carolina joining the convention.

While talking to lawmakers, Meckler said the Founding Fathers gave state legislators power to call a convention in case the federal government got out of control. “They gave you the power to call a convention, propose amendments, and ratify those amendments. Thereby, reforming the structure of the United States government,” said Meckler.

Article V of the U.S. Constitution says if 34 states apply for a convention, Congress must call for one.

However, opponents of the convention worry it could open the door for all sorts of changes to the U.S. Constitution. “This is a bad time to be tampering with the Constitution when we’re in turmoil,” said Chaplain E. Ray Moore.

Moore told lawmakers that a "convention of states" could turn into a dangerous, slippery slope. “We don’t know what will come out on the other side,” said Moore.

🧵: Packed meeting today on two bills that aim to add South Carolina to the Convention of States. House bill sponsor Rep. Bill Taylor is speaking on why he thinks the convention is necessary, saying amendments should be proposed to the Constitution to limit the fed gov. @WLTX pic.twitter.com/y0tjS6NJLL — Julia Kauffman (@JuliaKauffmanTV) February 16, 2022

Supporters of the convention would like to see amendments proposed that will set term limits for federal officials, create a balanced budget, and cap spending and taxation.

However, Moore worried it could turn into a free-for-all. “The convention can do whatever they want, including proposing a new constitution. I’m not necessarily expecting that, but the danger is there,” said Moore.

While opponents are concerned Americans’ rights could be at stake, supporters say passing amendments to the Constitution is extremely difficult and would take 38 states to get done.

Legislation for South Carolina to join the convention passed the House last year and is now in its early stages of the Senate.