South Carolina Senate passes new US House districts with minimal changes

The Senate made minor changes to the House plan, so the map heads back to that chamber.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Senate has passed a new map for the state’s U.S. House seats that makes minimal changes to the current seven districts.

Six of those districts regularly end up sending Republicans to Congress The 26-15 vote on Thursday fell exactly on party lines.

It likely shut the door on any significant changes to the districts, which Democrats and civic groups say unfairly amplify Republican power and dilute minority strength into just one district.