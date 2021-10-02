Aiken County shooting victim identified by coroner

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — The Aiken County coroner has identified a man who was found shot dead in his home recently.

According to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables, the shooting happened in the 3100 block of Wagener Road outside of the city of Aiken.

While many details are still under investigation, the coroner said that the victim, 38-year-old Clifton Tyler was pronounced dead at the scene from at least one gunshot wound.

The coroner's office didn't provide any additional details surrounding the shooting. An autopsy is planned for Monday in Newberry.