Search underway for missing man with dementia, PTSD in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina sheriff's office is asking for the public's help finding a missing man not seen since early Thursday morning.

The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office said that 69-year-old David Breaker was last seen in the 900 block of Orangeburg Road in Summerville wearing a beige and black plaid shirt, white Converse sneakers, and an unknown color or type of pants. He is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 110 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Investigators believe Breaker left the area in a silver 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix with a black leather front protective cover and an 82nd Airborne Veteran hat in the rear window. The car has a South Carolina tag reading 2036NA.

Authorities and family said that Breaker has dementia and PTSD among other conditions. They also said he left home without his identification or his cell phone.