Second child of 2023 surrendered under Daniel's Law in South Carolina

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — An infant has been surrendered to a South Carolina hospital under South Carolina's Safe Haven law.

The child, a boy who weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces, and was just shy of 21 inches long at the time of birth, was surrendered at the Spartanburg Regional Medical Center on Monday, one day after his birth.

The South Carolina Safe Haven Law, also known as Daniel's Law, allows for the safe, legal surrender of infants up to 60 days old at specific locations as long as they have not been harmed.

The infant in this case is now in the custody of the Spartanburg County Department of Social Services and will be placed in a licensed foster home upon being discharged from the hospital.

A permanency planning hearing is scheduled for April 3 at 2 p.m. at the Spartanburg County Family Court located at 180 Magnolia Street in Spartanburg.