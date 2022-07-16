South Carolina police search for missing man, 10-year-old granddaughter last seen at beach

Police have been told the grandfather, 70-year-old David Robert Joyner, may be experiencing bouts of dementia.

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. — The Horry County Police Department is searching for a grandfather and granddaughter who haven't been seen since Friday afternoon.

According to the department, 10-year-old Katherine West Joyner and her grandfather, 70-year-old David Robert Joyner were last seen around 5 p.m. when they went to a McDonald's near Surfside Beach.

"David is believed to experience bouts of dementia," police said in a statement released early Saturday. "Neither are considered endangered beyond that potential."

Police believe the two may be in a silver 2012 Nissan Murano with a South Carolina license plate reading LNV-836. They also believe the two may be headed north.

Katherine is about 4 feet 9 inches tall and 60 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. David is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 150 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.