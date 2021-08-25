A chance at redemption for Zeb Noland

After not ending his career at North Dakota State the way he wanted to, the USC Graduate Assistant turned QB is ready to make the most out of his second chance.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two weeks ago, Zeb Noland was rocking a polo at USC practices.

Now, he is in a full-on quarterback competition as an official member of the Gamecock football team.

Prior to coming to Carolina, Noland played at Iowa State before transferring to North Dakota State in 2019.

During his time with the Bisons, he appeared in 15 games, throwing for 841 yards, 6 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He spent the majority of his time as a backup to current San Francisco 49ers QB Trey Lance.

WATCH - USC GA turned QB details his relationship with #49er QB and his fmr. teammate at Trey Lance.



"He's my best friend, he goes out there every day to be the best, that's the mentality that I'm trying to have."

In June, Noland joined Carolina’s staff as a Graduate Assistant, thinking his playing days ended on May 2nd vs Sam Houston State.

On Tuesday, he said that he left the field that with a bad taste in his mouth because he felt he didn’t have his best game.

Now that he’s back in a Quarterback room, whether he’s named the starter or remains a backup, he’s looking at this opportunity as a second chance.

“I knew I was coming here and I just want to leave a legacy in this program of putting it in a better place, setting the culture in a better place.” Noland said.