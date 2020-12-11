USC's Aliyah Boston named preseason AP All-American

The star looks to expand on an amazing freshman season.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball star Aliyah Boston has been named to the AP Preseason All-American team.

The rising sophomore was a unanimous pick along with Rhyne Howard fo Kentucky.

Dana Evans of Louisville, Aari McDonald of Arizona and Michaela Onyenwere of UCLA round out the five-player team. The AP started choosing a preseason All-America team before the 1994-95 season.

Boston is the reigning National Freshman of the Year and Lisa Leslie Center of the Year. She was part of the Gamecocks heralded recruiting class of 2019 that was ranked number one in the nation.

Boston stamped her authority on college basketball right out of the gate, posting the first debut-game triple-double in NCAA Div. I history. She broke four South Carolina freshman season records and four program single-game records. In addition to her individual national awards, she was an AP Second-Team All-American, the SEC Defensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year and just the second Gamecock to earn All-SEC First-Team honors as a freshman. Boston finished sixth in the nation in field goal percentage (.608) and 21st in blocks per game (2.61). She recorded 13 double-doubles, including seven in 14 games against ranked opponents. Averaging 12.5 points and 9.4 rebounds for the season, she averaged a double-double in SEC play (13.1 ppg/10.3 rpg) and against ranked opponents (13.0 ppg/10.9 rpg).

The Gamecocks are slated to open the 2020-21 season on Wed., Nov. 25, at Colonial Life Arena against College Charleston. With COVID-19 regulations limiting capacity at Colonial Life Arena to 3,500, South Carolina has already sold out of tickets for the season.

