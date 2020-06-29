x
All high school fall workouts postponed in Richland One

With the increase in coronavirus cases, the district is canceling all fall sports conditioning
Richland One is canceling all workouts and conditioning for fall sports. 

A press release sent out says, "As a health and safety precaution for its student-athletes and coaches, Richland One has decided to delay conditioning activities for fall sports, which were scheduled to begin July 6."

Richland One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon said the decision was made based on recent data regarding the spread of COVID-19 in the Columbia area.

“The information we received from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control lists Richland County’s rate of COVID-19 cases as high, so we feel it’s prudent to postpone workouts and other pre-season athletics activities at this time,” said Dr. Witherspoon.

The district says they will monitor the sistuation and will notify if this changes.   Lexington-Richland District Five has also canceled all their fall workouts as well.  