All high school fall workouts postponed in Richland One

Richland One is canceling all workouts and conditioning for fall sports.

A press release sent out says, "As a health and safety precaution for its student-athletes and coaches, Richland One has decided to delay conditioning activities for fall sports, which were scheduled to begin July 6."

Richland One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon said the decision was made based on recent data regarding the spread of COVID-19 in the Columbia area.

“The information we received from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control lists Richland County’s rate of COVID-19 cases as high, so we feel it’s prudent to postpone workouts and other pre-season athletics activities at this time,” said Dr. Witherspoon.