Ashlyn Watkins receives McDonald’s All American jersey

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Cardinal Newman star senior Ashlyn Watkins added another line to her long list of accomplishments on Wednesday.
Watkins officially received her 2022 McDonald's All-American Jersey.
The former News19 Player of the Week was selected from more than 700 nominees to play in the High School all-star game.
A Gamecock 2022 signee, Watkins is coming off of a stellar senior season with the Cardinals that was capped off by the program's fourth straight State Title.
Watkins was also named the 2022 South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year on Wednesday. She will be a member of the Girls East team. You can catch her in action on Tuesday, March 29th.