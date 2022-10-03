Ashlyn Watkins receives McDonald’s All American jersey

The Cardinal Newman star and future Gamecock will play in the High School all-star game on March 29th.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Cardinal Newman star senior Ashlyn Watkins added another line to her long list of accomplishments on Wednesday.

Watkins officially received her 2022 McDonald's All-American Jersey.

The former News19 Player of the Week was selected from more than 700 nominees to play in the High School all-star game.

A Gamecock 2022 signee, Watkins is coming off of a stellar senior season with the Cardinals that was capped off by the program's fourth straight State Title.