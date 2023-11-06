Former MLB draftee and state champion Nick Ciuffo calls it a career after injury-induced reflection

LEXINGTON, S.C. — He won a state championship with the Lexington baseball team before he was taken with the 21st overall selection in the 2013 MLB Draft by the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Nick Ciuffo story in professional baseball lasted nearly a decade with a couple of call-ups to the bigs with Tampa Bay and Baltimore.
Back in March, Ciuffo signed a minor-league deal with the New York Yankees and after making good strides in spring training, he suffered a broken foot. While at home getting ready to go through the recovery process, Ciuffo had the idea that it was time to call it a career.
The games have been the enjoyable part but it's the overall grind of getting ready for a season and the grind in this case of coming back from an injury that was the catalyst for Ciuffo's decision to walk away from the game.