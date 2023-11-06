Former MLB draftee and state champion Nick Ciuffo calls it a career after injury-induced reflection

After a professional career that started with being a first round draft pick by the Rays in 2013. Nick Ciuffo has closed the book on that chapter of his life.

Example video title will go here for this video

LEXINGTON, S.C. — He won a state championship with the Lexington baseball team before he was taken with the 21st overall selection in the 2013 MLB Draft by the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Nick Ciuffo story in professional baseball lasted nearly a decade with a couple of call-ups to the bigs with Tampa Bay and Baltimore.

Back in March, Ciuffo signed a minor-league deal with the New York Yankees and after making good strides in spring training, he suffered a broken foot. While at home getting ready to go through the recovery process, Ciuffo had the idea that it was time to call it a career.