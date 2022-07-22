Four Gamecocks named Preseason All-SEC

Cam Smith, who is on the radar for the NFL Draft, is one of four South Carolina players who were named Preseason All-SEC.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — In conjunction with the SEC preseason media poll, the conference also announced its preseason All-SEC teams based on voting by the attendees at SEC Media Days.

South Carolina junior cornerback Cam Smith has been named to the Preseason All-SEC Second Team. The Westwood graduate earned second-team All-SEC honors from the Associated Press a year ago after leading the team with 14 passes defended, including three interceptions and 11 pass breakups.

Joining Smith on the second team is defensive lineman Zacch Pickens. The senior from Anderson has appeared in 35 games over the past three seasons with 20 starts. He recorded 38 tackles including four sacks a year ago. A member of the 2019 SEC Coaches' All-Freshman team and a regular on the SEC Academic Honor Roll.

On the offensive side of the ball, tight end Jaheim Bell and wide receiver Josh Vann were named Third Team Preseason All-SEC.

A junior who burst onto the scene with his performance in the Duke's Mayo Bowl, Bell caught five passes for a career-high 159 yards and two touchdowns in that victory over North Carolina. He finished the 2021 season with 30 receptions for 497 yards and five scores.

Vann is a "Super Senior" who caught 43 passes for 679 yards with five touchdowns. He enters the 2022 season with 90 career receptions which is currently tied for 25th on the school's all-time list.









