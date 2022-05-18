Former Browns Head Coach Freddie Kitchens hired by USC

Kitchens coached for the Browns, Giants, Cardinals, and Cowboys, as well as in the college ranks.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Gamecocks have hired former NFL coach Freddie Kitchens for a role with the football team.

USC Head Football Coach Shane Beamer announced Wednesday Kitchens is joining the team as a senior football analyst.

"I worked with Freddie Kitchens previously at Mississippi State and have known him for close to 20 years," said Coach Beamer. "He's a fantastic coach with head coaching experience and coordinator experience. He's a long-time NFL coach who will be a great asset and resource for our program and will help us in so many ways."

Kitchens had worked in the NFL since 2006. He'd been on the staff of the Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals, and Cleveland Browns. In 2019, he served one year as the Browns head coach.

After being let go by the Browns, he joined the staff of the New York Giants as tight ends coach and eventually interim offensive coordinator.

He also has experience at the college level, coaching at Glenville State, LSU, North Texas, and Mississippi State. During his career, he's worked under coaches Bill Parcells, Nick Saban, and Sylvester Croom.