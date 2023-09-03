Staley, Boston are semifinalists for national awards

The architect and the headliner of the top-ranked team in the country could be adding more hardware for their respective trophy cases.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The lists of semifinalists for various national awards are being released with Dawn Staley and Aliyah Boston squarely in contention.

Staley is one of 10 semifinalists for the 2023 Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year award, presented by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

A winner of this award in 2020 and 2022, Staley has led this year's Gamecock squad to a 32-0 record and both the SEC regular season and tournament titles.

South Carolina has been ranked No. 1 in both national polls every week of the season and the program’s current 37-week run at the top of the Associated Press Top 25 is the second-longest streak in the history of that poll.

The award’s four finalists will be announced on Monday, March 20. The Fan Vote to help narrow the list down to the final honoree will open next day on Tuesday, March 21 and will close March 28. The fan vote will account for five percent of the overall final vote.

The 2023 Werner Ladder Naismith Trophy for Women’s College Coach of the Year will be awarded on Wednesday March 29, during the Women’s Final Four.

Aliyah Boston is a semifinalist for Naismith Award

South Carolina senior forward Aliyah Boston is among the 10 semifinalists for the 2023 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Women’s College Player of the Year award, presented by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

The 2022 winner of the Naismith award, Boston is the only player in the country who ranks among the top 10 in both player offensive (4th) and defensive (6th) rating, according to Her Hoop Stats.

The two-time SEC Player of the Year and four-time SEC Defensive Player of the Year ranks sixth in the nation with 20 double-doubles. Her 2.0 blocks per game are 25th in the country and fourth in the SEC while her 9.7 rebounds per game are 30th in the nation and second-best in the league.