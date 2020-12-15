Beamer - "Tell me what South Carolina doesn't have"

New South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer sees an abundance of resources at his disposal.

As Shane Beamer continues to help Oklahoma get ready for its Big 12 Championship, he does so with another eye on his next job of running the South Carolina program.

Appearing on The Halftime Show on 107.5 The Game Monday afternoon, Beamer looked back on his time at South Carolina in the Steve Spurrier era. He left just before the three straight 11-win seasons but he saw first hand the blueprint the HBC used to take the program to unprecedented success and Beamer's role as recruiting coordinator certainly played a key role in the best three-year stretch in the history of Gamecock football.

"I know what we accomplished when I was there before and then I just see what's changed since I left. I see a state, the state of South Carolina that's basically blowing up, it's growing," Beamer said during his radio appearance.

"I see a city in Columbia that has made a lot of changes since I was there 10 years ago and continues to grow and get better. When I left, it was an elite academic school and if anything, it's only improved and it's become a better academic institution with all the buildings and everything that's going on around. I look at the resources that we have from an athletics department standpoint from a facilities standpoint. What's there now compared to what was there when I was there before, it's unbelievable."

When Spurrier was introduced at South Carolina's head coach, he borrowed the "Why Not Us" battle cry of the Boston Red Sox. Beamer took a similar tone in his interview in that with the investments that have been made in the program, he has the tools needed to help the Gamecocks climb the SEC ladder.

"I see what we did there before and I don't see any reason why we can't (win big)," Beamer said.