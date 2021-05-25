x
South Carolina is eliminated from the SEC Tournament

A quick trip to Hoover as Alabama defeats the Gamecocks 9-3 on day one of the SEC Tournament.
Credit: Vasha Hunt/SEC
2021 SEC Baseball Tournament - Game 2: #10 Alabama Crimson Tide vs #7 South Carolina Gamecocks

HOOVER, Alabama — HOOVER, Ala. (AP) - Jackson Tate hit a three-run homer, capping a six-run third inning, and No. 10 Alabama eased by No. 7 South Carolina 9-3 in the first round of the SEC Tournament. 

Alabama will play No. 2 seed Tennessee on Wednesday. South Carolina was knocked out of the tournament. 

Alabama starter Tyler Ras (7-4) struck out four in six innings while allowing three runs. Tate ended the game with a diving catch in left, giving Brock Guffey his second save of the season. Alabama second baseman Peyton Wilson was 3 for 5 with two doubles, and Owen Diodati and Sam Praytor each had two RBIs. 

South Carolina DH Wes Clarke hit his NCAA-leading 22nd homer of the season.

 