Allwood rallies to win City Golf title

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In a battle between former champions of the Midlands Chevy Dealers City Golf Tournament, Rohan Allwood won his third professional championship on the third hole of a playoff with defending two-time champion Burke Cromer at the Spur at Northwoods.

Allwood, recently hired as the head pro at the Chester Country Club, had birdies on the final three holes and recorded a 3-under par 69 in round two. Combined with his 2-under score in the opening round on Thursday, Allwood finished at 5-under par after 36 holes.

The assistant pro at Northwoods and 12-time city champion, Cromer started the day with a three-shot lead over Allwood after a 67 in round one. An even par round of 72 in round two kept Cromer at 5-under par so he and Allwood headed to the front side to begin their playoff.

After both players missed makeable birdie putts on the opening two holes, Allwood won the tournament with a birdie on the par-5 18th after Cromer was unable to get up and down for birdie after his approach landed just off the green.