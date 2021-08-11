x
High School

Friday Night Blitz: November 12 scores and highlights

Scores and highlights from round two of high school football playoff games on Friday, November 11, 2021.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Round two of high school football playoff action gets underway tonight! Week three of high school football gets underway tonight!

Here are the Midlands match ups we're following and the scores we have so far. Be sure to tune in to News 19 at 11 p.m. for full coverage and game highlights.

CLASS 5A

  • Chapin at Fort Dorchester
  • Cane Bay at Dutch Fork
  • Lexington at Goose Creek
  • Ridge View at Hillcrest 
  • Spring Valley at Spartanburg

CLASS 4A

  • Greenville at A.C. Flora
  • Irmo at Westside

CLASS 3A 

  • Hanahan at Brookland-Cayce
  • Aynor at Camden 
  • Gilbert at Oceanside Collegiate (at The Citadel) 
  • Clinton at Lower Richland

CLASS 2A 

  • Crescent vs Gray Collegiate (at Fairfield Central)
  • Newberry at Chesterfield
  • Saluda at Abbeville

CLASS A

  • CA Johnson at Southside Christian

SCISA 3A 

  • Porter-Gaud at Hammond

