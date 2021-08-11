Friday Night Blitz: November 12 scores and highlights

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Round two of high school football playoff action gets underway tonight! Week three of high school football gets underway tonight!
CLASS 5A
- Chapin at Fort Dorchester
- Cane Bay at Dutch Fork
- Lexington at Goose Creek
- Ridge View at Hillcrest
- Spring Valley at Spartanburg
CLASS 4A
- Greenville at A.C. Flora
- Irmo at Westside
CLASS 3A
- Hanahan at Brookland-Cayce
- Aynor at Camden
- Gilbert at Oceanside Collegiate (at The Citadel)
- Clinton at Lower Richland
CLASS 2A
- Crescent vs Gray Collegiate (at Fairfield Central)
- Newberry at Chesterfield
- Saluda at Abbeville
CLASS A
- CA Johnson at Southside Christian
SCISA 3A
- Porter-Gaud at Hammond
