High School

Friday Night Blitz: November 26 scores and highlights

Scores and highlights from round four of high school football playoff games on Friday, November 26, 2021.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Round four of high school football playoff action gets underway Friday night!

Follow us on twitter for score updates and highlights, and be sure to share your photos with us! We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag.

Got scores to report? Email us or tweet us!

Here are the Midlands match ups we're following and the scores we have so far. Be sure to tune in to News 19 at 11 p.m. for full coverage and game highlights.

CLASS 5A

Upper State

  • Gaffney at Spartanburg

Lower State

  • Dutch Fork 21   Fort Dorchester   14

CLASS 4A

Upper State

  • South Pointe at Greenville

Lower State

  • West Florence  10  Beaufort  42

CLASS 3A

Upper State

  • Chester at Daniel

Lower State

  • Dillon  7 Camden  13

CLASS 2A

Upper State

  • Newberry  28   Gray Collegiate at Fairfield Central  35

Lower State

  • Barnwell 35    Silver Bluff  42

CLASS A

Upper State

  • Southside Christian  49   Lamar  7

Lower State

  • CE Murray   6   Bamberg-Ehrhardt   7

