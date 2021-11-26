Friday Night Blitz: November 26 scores and highlights

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Round four of high school football playoff action gets underway Friday night!
Here are the Midlands match ups we're following and the scores we have so far.
CLASS 5A
Upper State
- Gaffney at Spartanburg
Lower State
- Dutch Fork 21 Fort Dorchester 14
CLASS 4A
Upper State
- South Pointe at Greenville
Lower State
- West Florence 10 Beaufort 42
CLASS 3A
Upper State
- Chester at Daniel
Lower State
- Dillon 7 Camden 13
CLASS 2A
Upper State
- Newberry 28 Gray Collegiate at Fairfield Central 35
Lower State
- Barnwell 35 Silver Bluff 42
CLASS A
Upper State
- Southside Christian 49 Lamar 7
Lower State
- CE Murray 6 Bamberg-Ehrhardt 7
