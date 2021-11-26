Friday Night Blitz: November 26 scores and highlights

Scores and highlights from round four of high school football playoff games on Friday, November 26, 2021.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Round four of high school football playoff action gets underway Friday night!

CLASS 5A

Upper State

Gaffney at Spartanburg

Lower State

Dutch Fork 21 Fort Dorchester 14

CLASS 4A

Upper State

South Pointe at Greenville

Lower State

West Florence 10 Beaufort 42

CLASS 3A

Upper State

Chester at Daniel

Lower State

Dillon 7 Camden 13

CLASS 2A

Upper State

Newberry 28 Gray Collegiate at Fairfield Central 35

Lower State

Barnwell 35 Silver Bluff 42

CLASS A

Upper State

Southside Christian 49 Lamar 7

Lower State

CE Murray 6 Bamberg-Ehrhardt 7

