High School

Friday Night Blitz: September 16 scores and highlights

Scores and highlights from high school football games on Friday, September 16, 2022.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The high school football season continues with week four of local pigskin action in the Books. 

Here are scores and highlights from Midlands area high school football games Sept. 16.  

  • Airport 33, Fox Creek 20
  • Goose Creek 28, Blythewood 20
  • Edisto 47, Branchville 20
  • Swansea 17, CA Johnson, 16
  • Calhoun County 51, Williston-Elko 21
  • AC Flora 28, Camden 19
  • Heathwood Hall 33, Cardinal Newman 26
  • Clarendon Hall 39, The King's Academy 7 
  • Brookland-Cayce 33, Chapin 21
  • Crestwood 56, North Central 0
  • Ridge View 70, Dreher 7

  • Dutch Fork 49, North Augusta 7
  • Gray Collegiate 57, Eau Claire 0
  • Hannah-Pamplico 54, East Clarendon 12
  • Fairfield Central 40, Keenan 34
  • Lexington 35, Gilbert 21
  • Irmo 17, Hartsville 14
  • Cross 14, Lake Marion 9
  • Andrew Jackson 41, Lakewood 0
  • Estill 24, Lee Central 16
  • Wagener-Salley 27, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 22 
  • Lee Academy 49, St. John's Academy 36
  • River Bluff 42, Lower Richland 21
  • Lugoff-Elgin 27, Fort Mill 14
  • Mid-Carolina 51, Columbia 18
  • Faith Christian 54, Newberry Academy 0
  • Batesburg-Leesville 16, Newberry 14

  • Hickory Grove 25, Northside Christian 20
  • Beaufort Academy 43, Orangeburg Prep 14
  • Silver Bluff 14, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 7 
  • Holly Hill Academy 60, Richard Winn Academy 34
  • Lewisville 40, Ridge Spring-Monetta 0
  • Spring Valley 21, Richland Northeast 12
  • Sumter 16, Summerville 0
  • Thomas Sumter 37, Carolina Academy 0
  • Westwood 41, Midland Valley 19
  • White Knoll 35, South Aiken 14
  • Hammond 59, Wilson Hall 0

