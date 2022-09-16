Friday Night Blitz: September 16 scores and highlights

Scores and highlights from high school football games on Friday, September 16, 2022.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The high school football season continues with week four of local pigskin action in the Books.

Here are scores and highlights from Midlands area high school football games Sept. 16.

Airport 33, Fox Creek 20

Goose Creek 28, Blythewood 20

Edisto 47, Branchville 20

Swansea 17, CA Johnson, 16

Calhoun County 51, Williston-Elko 21

AC Flora 28, Camden 19

Heathwood Hall 33, Cardinal Newman 26

Clarendon Hall 39, The King's Academy 7

Brookland-Cayce 33, Chapin 21

Crestwood 56, North Central 0

Ridge View 70, Dreher 7

Dutch Fork 49, North Augusta 7

Gray Collegiate 57, Eau Claire 0

Hannah-Pamplico 54, East Clarendon 12

Fairfield Central 40, Keenan 34

Lexington 35, Gilbert 21

Irmo 17, Hartsville 14

Cross 14, Lake Marion 9

Andrew Jackson 41, Lakewood 0

Estill 24, Lee Central 16

Wagener-Salley 27, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 22

Lee Academy 49, St. John's Academy 36

River Bluff 42, Lower Richland 21

Lugoff-Elgin 27, Fort Mill 14

Mid-Carolina 51, Columbia 18

Faith Christian 54, Newberry Academy 0

Batesburg-Leesville 16, Newberry 14

Hickory Grove 25, Northside Christian 20

Beaufort Academy 43, Orangeburg Prep 14

Silver Bluff 14, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 7

Holly Hill Academy 60, Richard Winn Academy 34

Lewisville 40, Ridge Spring-Monetta 0

Spring Valley 21, Richland Northeast 12

Sumter 16, Summerville 0

Thomas Sumter 37, Carolina Academy 0

Westwood 41, Midland Valley 19

White Knoll 35, South Aiken 14

Hammond 59, Wilson Hall 0

