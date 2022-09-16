Friday Night Blitz: September 16 scores and highlights

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The high school football season continues with week four of local pigskin action in the Books.
Here are scores and highlights from Midlands area high school football games Sept. 16.
- Airport 33, Fox Creek 20
- Goose Creek 28, Blythewood 20
- Edisto 47, Branchville 20
- Swansea 17, CA Johnson, 16
- Calhoun County 51, Williston-Elko 21
- AC Flora 28, Camden 19
- Heathwood Hall 33, Cardinal Newman 26
- Clarendon Hall 39, The King's Academy 7
- Brookland-Cayce 33, Chapin 21
- Crestwood 56, North Central 0
- Ridge View 70, Dreher 7
- Dutch Fork 49, North Augusta 7
- Gray Collegiate 57, Eau Claire 0
- Hannah-Pamplico 54, East Clarendon 12
- Fairfield Central 40, Keenan 34
- Lexington 35, Gilbert 21
- Irmo 17, Hartsville 14
- Cross 14, Lake Marion 9
- Andrew Jackson 41, Lakewood 0
- Estill 24, Lee Central 16
- Wagener-Salley 27, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 22
- Lee Academy 49, St. John's Academy 36
- River Bluff 42, Lower Richland 21
- Lugoff-Elgin 27, Fort Mill 14
- Mid-Carolina 51, Columbia 18
- Faith Christian 54, Newberry Academy 0
- Batesburg-Leesville 16, Newberry 14
- Hickory Grove 25, Northside Christian 20
- Beaufort Academy 43, Orangeburg Prep 14
- Silver Bluff 14, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 7
- Holly Hill Academy 60, Richard Winn Academy 34
- Lewisville 40, Ridge Spring-Monetta 0
- Spring Valley 21, Richland Northeast 12
- Sumter 16, Summerville 0
- Thomas Sumter 37, Carolina Academy 0
- Westwood 41, Midland Valley 19
- White Knoll 35, South Aiken 14
- Hammond 59, Wilson Hall 0
