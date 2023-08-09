Friday Night Blitz: Sept. 8, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week three high school football is underway!
Follow us on twitter for score updates and highlights, and be sure to share your photos with us! We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag.
Here are a few of the games we're following:
- Brookland-Cayce v. AC Flora (Game of the Week)
- Great Falls v. Columbia
- Porter Gaud v. Heathwood Hall
- Stratford v. Dutch Fork
- Hilton Head Christian v. Ben Lippen
- Crestwood v. Sumter
- Lexington v. Blythewood
- North Central v. Keenan
- Camden v. Gray Collegiate
- Westwood v. White Knoll
- South Aiken v. River Bluff
