x
High School

Friday Night Blitz: Sept. 8, 2023

Reggie Anderson and Chandler Mack have scores and highlights from area high school football games on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week three high school football is underway!

Follow us on twitter for score updates and highlights, and be sure to share your photos with us! We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag.

Here are a few of the games we're following: 

  • Brookland-Cayce v. AC Flora (Game of the Week)
  • Great Falls v. Columbia 
  • Porter Gaud v. Heathwood Hall 
  • Stratford v. Dutch Fork
  • Hilton Head Christian v. Ben Lippen 
  • Crestwood v. Sumter
  • Lexington v. Blythewood 
  • North Central v. Keenan
  • Camden v. Gray Collegiate
  • Westwood v. White Knoll
  • South Aiken v. River Bluff 

Then tune in to News 19 at 11 p.m. for full coverage and game highlights.

