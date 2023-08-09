Friday Night Blitz: Sept. 8, 2023

Reggie Anderson and Chandler Mack have scores and highlights from area high school football games on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week three high school football is underway!

Here are a few of the games we're following:

Brookland-Cayce v. AC Flora (Game of the Week)

Great Falls v. Columbia

Porter Gaud v. Heathwood Hall

Stratford v. Dutch Fork

Hilton Head Christian v. Ben Lippen

Crestwood v. Sumter

Lexington v. Blythewood

North Central v. Keenan

Camden v. Gray Collegiate

Westwood v. White Knoll

South Aiken v. River Bluff

