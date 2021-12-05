Dutch Fork falls to Gaffney in 5A state finals

The Silver Foxes saw their string of consecutive Class AAAAA state championships end at five and the long unbeaten streak is snapped at 62 games.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dutch Fork's reign as the only state championship in the history of Class 5A football ended Saturday night as Gaffney rallied for a 22-19 victory.

The Silver Foxes (13-1) led 13-0 in the first quarter after a pair of rushing touchdowns from quarterback Davin Patterson. A 47-yard touchdown pass from Grayson Loftis to Suga Jefferies was Gaffney's only score of the first half as Dutch Fork led 13-7 at halftime.

Gaffney (15-0) trailed 19-7 but the Indians would score two fourth-quarter touchdowns, one of which was set up by an interception inside the Dutch Fork 20 yard line.

These two teams were scheduled to meet in Week One but the sudden death of Dutch Fork offensive lineman Jack Alkhatib triggered the cancellation of the game. Jack's #60 has been a constant presence throughout the season on helmets and shirts along with banners and signs as his teammates honored his memory.

Dutch Fork head coach Tom Knotts lamented some "bonehead calls" he made during the game but he also credited Gaffney for meeting the moment.