Friday Night Blitz: October 22 scores and highlights

Scores and highlights from high school football games on Friday, October 22, 2021.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week nine of high school football is underway!

Follow us on twitter for score updates and highlights, and be sure to share your photos with us! We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag.

Got scores to report? Email us or tweet us!

Here are the Midlands match ups we're following and the scores we have so far. Be sure to tune in to News 19 at 11 p.m. for full coverage and game highlights.

Batesburg-Leesville at Newberry (GOW)

Columbia at Saluda

Dreher at Richland Northeast

Eau Claire vs Gray Collegiate

Hammond at Cardinal Newman

Irmo at Westwood

Lakewood at WJ Keenan

Laurens at White Knoll

Lexington at Dutch Fork

Lewisville at CA Johnson

Lugoff-Elgin at AC Flora

Manning at Camden

North Central at Cheraw

Porter Gaud at Ben Lippen

WHO ARE YOU CHEERING ON TONIGHT? 📣 Tweet us your team shout outs! 🏈 Share your pics, videos & score updates using the #Blitz19 hashtag! 👉 @ReggieWLTX & @chandlerdmack will share some of them on 📺 tonight at 11 pm.#scsports #sctweets pic.twitter.com/qcuvVjIEmB — News19 WLTX (@WLTX) October 22, 2021

River Bluff at Chapin

Rock Hill at Ridge View

South Aiken at Airport

Spring Valley at Blythewood

Swansea at Brookland-Cayce

Strom Thurmond at Gilbert

Wilson Hall at Heathwood Hall